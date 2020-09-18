By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says Edo electorate must be mobilised for the gubernatorial election with a focus of liberating the State.

Wike gave the charge at a meeting organised for leaders and elected representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Benin City on Thursday.

He said they have done extensive campaigns from ward to ward and should work together to deliver the PDP during the election.





The governor who is also the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council advised them not to be violent in their determination to liberate the State from godfatherism.

“This is an opportunity for you to fight for the liberation of Edo State. You must all say enough is enough.

“One man should not be allowed to continue to insult Edo people. The godfather thinks what he says will always be. This is time to stop him.

“We want all the States in the South- South to be united. So, it is the best time to join your kits and kins from other Niger Delta States. This election is a fight for the destiny of the region. Edo State cannot continue to be alone,” he said.

He said party faithfuls also need to know how to be part of history in securing the future of the State.

Governor Wike urged them to discard fear and threats of violence as they resolve to participate in all the electoral processes.

He charged them to monitor the distribution of electoral materials and be vigilant to protect their votes.

“The electoral battle may not be easy. But God is with us. With the people also on ground, we will win.

” Let me tell you, God forbid that APC wins. If they do, all of you here would have failed because your political life will be in jeopardy.

“They will come with federal might. But do not fear because we have the electorate on our side.

“They did the same in Rivers State. The people resisted them by protecting their votes,” he stated.

Also speaking the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki said the meeting was at the instance of Governor Wike, the Chairman, PDP National Campaign Council for Edo State.

He noted that the meeting would address grey areas and other important issues required to secure electoral victory for the Party.

Edo State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Anthony Aziegbeme said they have started to be vigilant and would resist any form of hijack of electoral materials.