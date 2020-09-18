By Sumaila Ogbaje/NAN

The Defence Headquarters said the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, have eliminated 16 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist and arrested 11 in the North East in the last one week.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John John Enenche, disclosed this while giving weekly update on the operations of Armed Forces of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche said the troops had recorded appreciable successes within the week, adding that some the terrorists arrested also included their family members with caches of arms and ammunition.





He explained that the troops on Sept. 10 in conjunction with Civilian JTF engaged the terrorists at Kassa Kura in Maiduguri Town killng two terrorists during the encouter.

He added that troops also repelled two different terrorists’ attacks at Ngala and Baga towns killing two terrorists and recovered various categories of arms and ammunition same day.

According to him, troops conducted ambush operations and eliminated three BHT/ISWAP elements recovering of large cache of arms and ammunition at Ngurosoye village of Bama Local Government Area and Dalori Gari in Maiduguri.

The coordinator also disclosed that the troops on Sept. 11, killed five terrorists due to superior firepower while others fled with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

He further disclosed that troops in conjunction with local vigilantes on Sept. 14, killed four BHT/ISWAP fighters and arrested seven at Gashua Local Government Area of Yobe.

This, according to him is in addition to three others arrested on Sept. 13 at the College of Agriculture in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.

“It is also worthy to mention that the wife and son of one of BHT’s high profile member, Abdulrahman Abdullahi had been earlier arrested by troops in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Sept 7.

“Gleaning from the records of these operations, there is no gaining saying that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security operatives are resolute in their determination to end the insurgency and achieve sustainable peace in the North East zone of the Country,” he said.