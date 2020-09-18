Philanthropist and Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has disclosed what her son King Andre, did after his nanny returned from holiday.

Dikeh, who stated that she’s very jealous with her son, detailed how King Andre forgot about her and went to stay with his nanny, and that broke her heart.

The YouTuber and movie star was formerly married to Olakunle Churchill from 2015 – 2017, with whom she shared a son…

🥴🙄

I’m a very jealous Lover(Only with my son thou)

Now king is treating me like I was just helping to babysit and now the real deal is back, so whatever mommy..

Bye, he hasn’t even entered my room this mrng..

Hmmmm