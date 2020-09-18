The new Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) has been dominating public discussions for weeks now. It is for this reason that a Lagos law firm, SimmonsCooper, the former law firm of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), will be hosting a virtual interactive session on it.

It will hold on Tuesday, 22 September

In partnership with LawPavilion Business Solutions, the online conference, with the theme: Easing Business in Nigeria: CAMA 2020 and Economic Growth is aimed at driving “an expository conversation geared towards providing clear insights into the regulatory directions necessary to assist Nigeria’s business community and foreign investors in solidifying their business and commercial drive across the country.”

According to a statement by Mr Dapo Akinosun, Founding Partner, SimmonsCooper, the programme is designed to take on the “unanswered questions of businesses, startups, investors and other stakeholders across various sectors.”





Discussants will include foremost business regulators, members of the international community and sector/governmental leaders.

Some of those include: Jumoke Oduwole: Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business; Babatunde Irukera, Chief Executive, Federal Competition and Consumer ProtectionCommission (FCCPC) and Garba Abubakar, Registrar General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Also on the high profile panel is Jan van Weijen: Consul- General,Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Lagos and Ambrose Oruche, Acting Director General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

Ope Olugasa, Managing Director, LawPavilion Business Solutions and Akinosun, complete the team while Funmilola Mesaiyete, Partner, Public Sector and Regulatory Compliance, SimmonsCooper Partners will be moderating the flow of discussions.

Interested stakeholder, according to the organisers, are urged to link in via Zoom on 22 September, 2020 at 10am as invitations are being sent.

The organisers noted that the goal of the webinar is “to equip investors with the information necessary to derive optimal benefits from the emerging economic trends, business models and plans; in view of the new laws regulating the Nigerian business environment.”

Participants are also offered the unique opportunity of interacting with business experts and top regulators in Nigeria, the statement added.