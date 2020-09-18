Police in Niger said they had gunned down two suspected armed robbers in the Madalla area of Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, disclosed this in Minna on Friday.

Usman said on Sept. 17 at about 0220 hours, police operatives attached to ‘C’ division Madalla, in a response to a distress call, engaged some suspected armed robbers in a gun duel at New Gwarinpa via Zuma Rock, Suleja.

He said that in the process, two of the gunmen sustained gunshot injuries and one of them died on the spot, while the second later died at Lucas Clinic, Madalla where he was initially taken for treatment.





” Items recovered from the suspects include two laptop computers and two Plasma Television sets.

”We have also arrested one Haruna Mohammed of Gauraka at Zuba with gunshot wounds and taken for medical treatment.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the syndicate that attempted to operate at New Gwarinpa in Madalla,” he said.

The commissioner said the Police Command had since commenced an investigation into the incident and called on the residents to report any persons or group of people with gunshots and questionable character to the nearest security outfits.