By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Organized Labour Congress, Ogun State chapter has announced the call off of its one week warning strike which started on Wednesday over failure of the State Government to pay the minimum wage of its workers as promised.

The labour congress led by Comrade Lasisi Emmanuel Bankole while speaking with journalist at Okemosan said the Congress and the state government had signed a Memorandum of. Understanding (MoU) in which the governor has promised to start paying by October 2020.

According to him, after extensive deliberations on each of the request, the meeting unanimously resolved implementation of the Signed New Minimum Wage, as the the State Government agreed to commence implementation effective from October, 2020.





The MOU issued at the end of the meeting which Bankole read said the State Government agreed to earmark the sum of N500 million for the clearance of gratuity on quarterly basis while payment would commence latest by January, 2021.

“Outstanding Promotions (years 2018, 2019 and 2020): The Ogun State Government agreed to commence the process of the outstanding 2018, 2019 and 2020 Promotion Exercise with immediate effect.

“Year 2020 Pension Amendment Bill: The meeting agreed to suspend actions on the proposed Year 2020 Pension Amendment Bill with the plan to constitute a Committee comprising both representatives of Government and Labour Sides to take an in-depth look into the issue;

“Review of other demands: The meeting also agreed that other demands by Organized Labour would be subjects of joint reviews, the first of which will be in March, 2021,” the MOU said.

According to the MOU, the Labour team would make an immediate public pronouncement to call off the strike and that no reprisal of any kind would be meted on any person(s) for his/her role(s) in the just concluded resolution of this industrial action.

“It is however the hope of the State Government that the entire workers in the State will reciprocate the good gestures of the Government with continued dedications, loyalty and efficiency in the discharge of their duties,” the MOU said.