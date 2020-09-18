In another loss of support for US President Donald Trump, a former White House aide, Olivia Troye, has expressed backing for Democrats’ presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Troye = helped coordinate the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and has since quit the job.

In a video on Thursday, she sharply criticised Trump and announced she planned to vote for Joe Biden.

Olivia Troye, who was an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, served as a top organizer for the White House Coronavirus Task Force that Pence leads.





A lifelong Republican, Troye, said in the video released by the group Republican Voters Against Trump that the administration knew around mid-February that COVID-19 would become a big pandemic in the United States.

“But the president didn’t want to hear that because his biggest concern was that we were in an election year and how was this going to affect what he considered to be his record of success,” she said.

Troye said it was shocking to see Trump, who downplayed the virus in its early stages, referring to it as a hoax and saying everything would be OK.

“The truth is he doesn’t actually care about anyone else but himself,” she said in the video. “If the president had taken this virus seriously …. he would have slowed the virus spread, he would have saved lives.”

Trump told reporters he did not know Troye. He said she was let go but wrote a “beautiful letter” praising the administration on her way out.

“I never met her,” he said.

Pence, in comments to reporters, described Troye’s words as sounding like those of a disgruntled employee who was playing politics during an election year.

A White House spokesman said her remarks were not true.