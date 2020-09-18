Annie Idibia, a model and brand ambassador, kept her birthday message to her man Innocent Ujah Idibia a.k.a 2Baba classy and sweet.

Annie took to her Instagram page to show the world how she celebrated her husband on the occassion of his 45th birthday.

She posted an adorable video of her and 2baba and backed it up with an adorable caption.

Read her caption below:





Oh my WORLD ….😍

H A P P Y B I R T D A Y ❤️

No need for epistle anymore! You know my world revolves around you ! The world knows … That you are my WORLD 🙏🏽

LYTID ❤️

Happy Birthday My “Mine”

Annie Idibia and 2Baba got on 2 May 2012.

They married in Lagos, Nigeria in a private ceremony. A civil ceremony also held in Dubai, UAE on 23 March 2013 and had a high attendance of celebrities.

The celebrity couple are parents to 2 girls; Olivia Idibia and Isabella Idibia.

2Baba has survived near-death events, including gunshots from an armed robbery incident near Oshodi, Lagos.