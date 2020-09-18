By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kaduna State Command, has arrested 19 suspected rapists in the state between August and September.

PRO Orndiir Terzungwe made the disclosure in a media briefing at the command’s headquarters on Friday in Kaduna.

The suspects were arrested for allegedly defiling and raping minors.





Terzungwe said, “in a bid to control increasing incidences of child defilement and rape, we in the NSCDC, Kaduna state command, have arrested no fewer than 19 suspected rapists from August to date.

“You may wish to note that our command which always seeks support and collaboration from the public, is overwhelmingly grateful due to the positive responses so far.

“In view of the support received, we are gathered here at this moment to showcase the result of our collaboration with the good and law-abiding people of the state and to seek for more.”

He said some of the rape cases were brought to the attention of the corps by the Ministry of Human Services, Civil Society Organisations, Kaduna Vigilance Service and individuals.

“Unfortunately, all of these cases involve minors who became victims of randy suspects,” he said.

According to him, the results of some tests carried out on some victims at the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) have revealed complications due to the dastardly acts.

He explained that 18 of the cases are in court, with a high tendency that the suspects would be eventually convicted.

Terzungwe added that the remaining case was being investigated and the suspect would be charged to court after completion of the investigation.

“It is worrisome that despite legislative measures put in place by the state government to punish perpetrators of this evil act, many people still indulge in it.

“We in the corps are highly displeased with rising incidences of child defilement and rape in the state and will do everything legally possible to control same.

“It is hoped that as we remain resilient in discharging our duties to control this menace and other crimes, we will record high successes, especially with the recent approval of castration and Bilateral Salpingectomy for male and females respectively and death by the state assembly,” he said.

Terzungwe urged people of the state to continue with their support, in order to end all forms of criminality including banditry and kidnapping.

