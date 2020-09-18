By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja is the lady in red in her latest sultry pictures displayed on social media.

She came into limelight after playing the role of “Shalewa” in the web series Skinny Girl in Transit.

Sharon started her acting career when she moved to Lagos in 2013. She is a native of Benue state who was born in Kaduna and raised in Plateau State.





Writing about her photos, she said “When me and my G @georgeokoro come together this is the result!! I call it unrest😂😂😂😂 totally enjoyed this shoot !! I’m about to post so many pictures 😬

@georgeokoro shot it of course😍”

Sharon OOJa is a graduate of mass communication from Houdegbe North American University Benin.