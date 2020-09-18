By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian barrister, Jake Okechukwu Effoduh, has urged the Federal Government and the Nigerian Bar Association to consider scrapping the black gown and wig worn by Nigerian lawyers.

According to him, the use of the gown and wig is a form of colonisation.

He wrote on Twitter; ”Scrap this wig and gown! We don’t want to be colonized but we want to remain in colonialism. Born with black hair but to show up in court, we must wear white curly hair to cover our own.





And remind ourselves of the fallacy that if not for Lord Denning & CO, we would not have sense?”

