By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the remand of a 54 years old man, Sunny Gogo, for allegedly defiling a six years old girl who is an orphan (name withheld.)

It was gathered that the incident happened at the Redeemers Household Greater Glory Ministry at Ozuboko, Abuloma in Port Harcourt on August 31, 2020.





Though Gogo pleaded not guilty to the charges, the court adjourned to 7th of October 2020 for continuation of hearing.

The Chief Magistrate, Amaka Amanze, turned down bail application for the accused, despite his plea.

The Magistrate also said the case filed against the accused was defective since the victim is a child. He therefore asked the lawyer prosecuting the case to allow the prosecutor and the International Federation of Female Lawyers, FIDA, to agree on a proper charges.