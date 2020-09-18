IT is all about gaining new skills, so if you want to move forward in your career, you should invest a considerable amount of your time and energy in education. With every new skill set you get, you will open up new avenues for your professional growth. One of the best ways to ensure that you are equipped with the latest knowledge in the industry is to obtain the relevant credential. Talking about the top certification providers, many names come up, but Amazon stands out in particular. It provides a series of certificates, but one of the most popular among them has to be Amazon AWS Certification Practice Test Questions

Author: BRANDON C said, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has evolved into one of the most widely used Cloud computing platforms in the world over the last years, so many large companies are applying it in their work nowadays. Even the tech giants such as Netflix use the AWS platform to deliver their services to their customers. This means that there is an increased demand for those specialists who have competence in working with AWS. If you want to start your journey in this field, there is no better way to do that than to earn the Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional certification. With this credential under your belt, you can quite easily find a decent job that is worth your expertise.

How to Obtain this Amazon Certification?

Author: REX R says, Anyone who wants to get the Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional certification must first ace the SAP-C01 exam. The candidates have to answer multiple-choice and multiple-response questions within 180 minutes. To pass this test, the examinees need to ensure that they are able to score 750 points out of 1000. The questions in the SAP-C01 exam revolve around the following topics:

Continuous Improvement for Existing Solutions

Migration Planning

Cost Control

Design for Organization Complexity

Design for New Solutions

The certification exam is available in Korean, English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese. As for the price, Amazon SAP-C01 will cost you $300.





Author: CHRISTIAN F said, For starters, if you are going to sit for the SAP-C01 certification exam, you should start preparing for it early because this will give you ample time to cover all the topics of this test. Use all the resources that you can get. These can be the official study materials offered by Amazon or preparation tools downloaded from any other learning platform. Author: OSKAR V said, Make sure that you use only reliable resources from reputable sites. Exam dumps and practice tests should be enough for you to cover the exam domains but it will be better if you use more study materials. For example, you can take advantage of guides, sample questions, video tutorials, blog articles, and other training options available on the exam webpage.

Conclusion

Author: RAYYAN T says, This Amazon certification program is in high demand among the IT practitioners as it brings a lot of advantages to them. Getting certified can be a starting point for your successful career in the field. If you are thinking about becoming a true AWS expert, you should work towards earning the Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional certification. Good luck!