Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of Nigeria music star Wizkid, has shared his impression on his father’s soon to be released ”Made In Lagos” album.

The little lad said his father’s album will be the best album so far.

Boluwtife’s mum Oluwanishola made this known via her Twitter account.

“Tife told me to tell y’all that his daddy’s album is finna be the best you ever heard still… MADE IN LAGOS!!!!!!!!,” Oluwanishola wrote.





On Wednesday, Wizkid took to his Twitter page to write, “MADE IN LAGOS! SOON COME.”

Wizkid’s fans are now expecting the release of the album on the 15th of October, 2020.

The superstar teased the new release date via his verified Twitter account on Thursday.

15th October 🦅❤️🔐 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 17, 2020

Though Wizkid cannot be trusted when it comes to release dates for his album. The 30-year-old singer has teased several release dates since February 2018, till date.

He is also known to take his time before dropping an album. He released his first in 2011, second in 2014 and his third studio album Sounds from the Other Side was released in 2017.