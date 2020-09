Nigerian-born singer and dancer of Ghanaian and British descent Rachel Akosua Funmilola Garton, professionally known as Lola Rae, serves a new video titled ‘Shower Me.’

This is coming after she took a break from the music scene. The track was produced by serial hit-maker Juls. Rae welcomed a daughter with Nigerian producer and singer Tekno in 2018.

