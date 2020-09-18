By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Liverpool have completed the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in a deal that could rise to £25m.

Alcantara who was unveiled by the team on Friday has been heavily linked to Liverpool all through the summer. The Spaniard penned a long-term contract with the Reds becoming the club’s second signing of the transfer window, following Kostas Tsimikas in August.

The-29-year old before joining the Reds has been very instrumental to the success of Bayern Munich since joining them in 2013.





Last season, Alcantara was pivotal to Bayern treble success as they beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final last month in Lisbon and won the Bundesliga and the German cup.

Upon signing for the premier league defending champions, Alcantara told Liverpool’s website that he has been waiting for this moment and happy to join the reds.

“I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here.

“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.

The number of years on Alcantara’s contract was not disclosed by the club.