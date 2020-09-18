By Jennifer Okundia

Ahead of her 40th birthday on Saturday September 19th this year, Nigerian blogger and media entrepreneur Linda Ikeji marks her son’s 2nd birthday.

Ikeji welcomed a baby boy Jayce with her baby daddy Sholaye Jeremi in 2018 and the handsome toddler clocked 2 years old on Thursday.

An overjoyed Linda who has won numerous awards for her contribution to the media space, shared a post with several pictures of her son, marking his 2nd birthday.





Her caption read:

“Look at him! 🤩🤩 Birthday boy! Billionaire heir. Future Billionaire businessman. Future leader! The one who will stand out amongst his peers. I knew I won when I had you! 💃💃

Happy 2nd birthday to my heaven on earth! ❤❤

My world. My light. My everything is 2 today. I can’t believe it’s been two years. Thanks my sweet handsome little munchkin for coming into my life and bringing so much happiness with you.

The least I can do to pay back all that joy you brought is to stand by you like a rock all my life, be your guide and best friend. The least of my prayers for you is that your life will be filled with so much joy and greatness!

Happy birthday to my life’s biggest price. Jayce is 2!💃💃🎉🎉

P.s: to get him to smile or look at the camera was war …😆”