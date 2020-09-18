LamboXTRA and WAKEUPSTAR* are linking up to connect music lovers around the world and showcase fresh music from the African and the diaspora with Lambo Musik, an Apple Music playlist that blends Afropop, fusion, reggae, hip-hop soul and more while highlighting the hottest and rising artists from Africa and the Caribbean to the UK and America.

The playlist centres on featuring new Afro-pop and fusion music, and celebrates pan-African excellence as a whole around the world. The goal is not to just highlight fresh and newest music but to build a vibe and also provide a platform for rising Afro-pop stars to shine alongside some of the biggest sounds in Afro-pop.

The debut playlist features Wizkid’s “No Stress” from the highly anticipated Made in Lagos album, among other gems from Burna Boy, Koffee, Mr. Eazi, Joeboy, Tiwa Savage, Rema, Efya, Maleek Berry, D. Smoke, Tarrus Riley, Shenseea, Sevana, Skillibeng and more vibrant sounds from the next wave of Afropop and Afrofusion artists, and every genre, with artists blending Hip-Hop, AmaPiano, Alte Cruise, Reggae, R&B and more.

“My experiences curating for Tidal Rising’s Reggae & Dancehall playlist opened my eyes to a lot, not just the power and potential of a genre but mainly the lack of consistent and quality playlists for our niche genres like Afropop, Reggae fusion, etc.” explains curator Ronnia Cherry the Editor-in-Chief of Lambo XTRA.





“Deciding to focus on Apple Music was a given, seeing all they have done with the Africa channel and platform. It’s a great way to discover new music and it’s available all over the continent so it just makes sense.”

Lambo Musik also provides a platform for new, upcoming and existing artists to get their music out to a newer and wider, international audience.

The curators are visible and music can be submitted via Instagram or directly via email. This creates more opportunities for African and pan-African artists to connect with more listeners with more diverse tastes around the world. The playlist will also be linked with Lambo XTRA editorial content to learn more about the artists.

The playlist premieres [today] and is available on Apple Music, Spotify and also on Audiomack.

You can also connect with the curators on IG: @lambomusik.

Media contacts:

Need Tip: news@lamboxtra.com

Editor: nia@lamboxtra.com