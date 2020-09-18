By Bolaji Buhari

The All Progressives Congress candidate for the Oct. 31 Lagos East senatorial bye-election, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, on Friday promised to deliver democratic dividends to the people of the district if elected.

Abiru, a former Managing Director of Polaris Bank, made the promise during a meeting with party stakeholders, community leaders and residents in Kosofe.

He said previous representatives of the senatorial district did very well for the people, promising to offer same quality representation to honour their legacies if elected.





The APC candidate said he was passionate about the progress of the senatorial zone and would not disappoint the people.

“I thank you, great party members, for nominating me as the candidate of our great party and I promise not to betray the confidence reposed in me.

“I will work with other elected members of the National Assembly from the state to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of this senatorial district and the state.

“By God‘s grace, I will honour the legacies of those who had represented this district at the Senate.

“My father, Justice Abiru first represented this district; he did very well and I can’t afford not to honour his legacies.

“Then came Senator Ogunlewe, he did extremely well too. Then-Senator Mamora, Senator Ashafa and Senator Bayo Osinowo, May Allah bless his soul.

“These great men did extremely well for our people. Just like them, I will be the senator of the people. I will offer quality representation to honour the legacies of my predecessors if elected “, he said.

Abiru said he would bring all his competences and experience of over 30 years in the banking sector to bear on rendering service to the people of Lagos East.

He said he stabilised Polaris Bank and returned it to the path of profitability as CEO, promising to bring the same zeal and character to the Senate if elected.

Abiru also promised to pursue efforts and initiatives to attract development to Lagos East to better a lot of constituents.

“Also poverty alleviation will be one of my priorities if elected. I already have the template and the structure to reach out to the people of this great zone.

“By God’s grace, I shall implement programmes and initiatives to promote the prosperity of our people and reduce poverty”, he said.

Abiru said if elected he would work with other federal lawmakers to push for special status for the state in view of the pressure on it as a former federal capital.

The candidate commended Gov. Babajide Sanwoolu for his interventionist strides in the state, promising to join hands with him and others to bring more development to the district and the state.

He urged residents of the senatorial district to vote overwhelmingly for him and APC on Oct.31.

Abiru particularly urged residents of Kosofe to prove their huge voting strength and significantly improve the voting figures from the area on the day of the election.

In his remarks, Chief Kaoli Olusanya, APC Vice Chairman, Lagos East, described Abiru as a man of competence, pedigree and character.

He said none of the other candidates for the senatorial election had the rich credentials of Abiru.

Olusanya, however, said the people of Kosofe, in particular, had to vote en masse to make Abiru’s victory emphatic.

He said it was regrettable that the votes from Kosofe for APC had depleted over previous elections and urged the residents to use the bye-election to prove their massive support for APC.

“We are expecting at least 130,000 votes for Abiru and APC from Kosofe”, he said.

Speaking, Mr Obafemi Saheed, the party’s candidate for Kosofe 2 bye-election, also scheduled for Oct.31, said he and Abiru were contesting to serve the people.

Saheed said just like Abiru, he would use his experience as an economist and a banker to serve the people of Kosofe.

“Our people in the party in Kosofe have put their differences behind them and have resolved to vote massively for the party’s candidate. It shall be a big victory by God’s grace “, he said.

Some of the prominent party members at the meeting include Mrs Yetunde Arobieke; Commissioner for Wealth Creation; Rep Rotimi Agunsoye (Kosofe ); a member of the state House of Assembly, Mr Rotimi Abiru(Shomolu 2) and another state legislator, Mr Sanni Okanlawon(Kosofe 1)

Council chairmen of Kosofe LGA, Agboyi Ketu Local Council Development Area and IKosi Isheri LCDA were also present.

NAN