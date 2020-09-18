Nigerian recording producer and Afrobeats genius, Ayoola Oladapo Agboola, KDDO (formerly Kiddominant) has premiered the official music video to his South Afrobeat-inspired smash hit, eWallet.

KDDO’s penchant for creating monster hits was replicated with the release for eWallet, which became a defining moment in his musical career having launched out successfully as a solo artist.

While the song continues its continental stride with 1million+ streams now locked in across digital platforms, KDDO ups the ante with a spanking new visual for the summer jam that features South African star, Cassper Nyovest.

The music video shot in Los Angeles finely highlights the performances of KDDO and Cassper; it also represents the panache lifestyle of African upper west-siders as directed by Chris Simon.





Watch the “eWallet” music video.