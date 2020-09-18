By Victor Adeoti

Rep Bamidele Salam, Member of the House of Representatives, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to immediately probe the alleged killing of a youth, Idris Ajibola, by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Osun.

Bamidele, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, representing Egbedore, Ejigbo, Ede North and South Federal Constituency, made the call at a news conference on Thursday in Osogbo.

The lawmaker, who described Ajibola’s killing as barbaric, said it was disheartening that 48 hours after the killing, the police had not made any arrest to that effect.





Salam gave the I-G seven days to fish out those involved in the incident or be ready to face legal action.

According to him, the deceased would have clocked 21 years of age on Oct.1 before he was allegedly killed by the police.

Bamidele said the allegation by the police that the deceased and his friends were internet fraudsters were not tenable.

“The deceased is from a humble family whose mother is a farmer and the father an artisan, living in a very humble apartment in Ofatedo.

“The late Ajibola just finished his secondary school and enrolled in technology training school before he was murdered by the police over an allegation that he was a fraudster, popularly known as “Yahoo boy”.

“The incident happened 48 hours ago and up till now, there is no arrest except setting up of an investigation panel.

“We have to prick the conscience of the society and police must do the needful.

“If we don’t speak now, I am afraid, the case might be swept under the carpet but if he was the son of a minister or governor, I know I-G might have responded.

“I am hereby giving the I-G seven days to apprehend the perpetrators and to pay damages to the victim’s family, whose hope had been truncated.

“If the I-G failed to apprehend the police officers involved in the incident, I will institute legal action against the Nigeria Police,” Bamidele said.

The lawmaker also called on the Osun government to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to probe the death of Ajibola and the injury sustained by his other three friends.

He also asked I-G to order the arrest of the patrol team involved in the incident for prosecution for murder or manslaughter.

Bamidele said the barbaric manners by which police usually harass innocent young Nigerians because they were holding laptops or using fine cars must stop.

The patrol vehicle belonging to SARS on Wednesday chased a Toyota Corolla car with four occupants, alleged to be internet fraudsters, along East bypass, Osogbo, resulting in an accident.

While trying to escape from the SARS vehicle, the driver of the car, with registration number KUJ 553LY, veered off the road and hit an electric pole.

The incident led to Ajibola’s death, while the other three sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital