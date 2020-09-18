By Jennifer Okundia

Comic act, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ crooner and Nollywood movie star Funke Akindele Bello, shares helpful tips about being successful.

Bello showed off her latest pictures, rocking a blue jumpsuit and revealed in a statement that there’s no short cut to success, only work and dedication to one’s craft, paves the way.

Akindele who is married to JJC Skillz with twin boys, lives in Lagos, Nigeria and the couple are the proud owners of Scene One Productions, a movie production company.





Read her words here…

Hard work and dedication to your craft or the job at hand is the price of SUCCESS.

There is no short cut to SUCCESS!!

It is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure!! #funkeakindelebello #funkeakindele