Michael Adeshina

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the passing on of Professor Kimse Okoko who he described as his personal friend.

In a condolence message to the family of late Professor Okoko, the former President described him as a distinguished scholar and accomplished activist.

In the condolence message, the former President stated: “I am deeply saddened by the passing on of my personal friend Prof. Kimse Okoko, which sad event took place on Sunday, September 13, 2020.





“I condole with the Okoko family, their friends, and the people of the Ijaw nationality over Prof Okoko’s demise.

“He was a renowned scholar of political science, an accomplished rights activist and a leader of thought who lived a dedicated life of service to God and humanity.

“As the President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Kimse Okoko stood at the forefront of the economic and political liberation of the Ijaw people and other minority groups in Nigeria.

“Prof. Okoko will be greatly missed by many, as he was a great asset to Bayelsa, the Niger Delta and Nigeria in general.

“He will be remembered as a man of courage, service and love. May God console his wife, family members, the Ijaw ethnic nationality and other sympathisers.”