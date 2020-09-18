By Taiwo Okanlawon

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force have allegedly laid siege at the Hotel where Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election, Governor of River is lodged.

According to Ambassador Akawor Desmond, Chairman PDP Rivers State in a Twitter thread said the hotel of the Governor who is on official assignment in Benin, Edo State is held siege by over 300 Policemen.

Desmond explained that Wike is in Edo State on official assignment holding the same position Governor Ganduje of Kano State occupies for the All Progressive Party, APC.





“Governor Ganduje and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State are all in Benin, Edo State carrying out their assignment for the APC without any molestation or intimidation,” he stated.

“And in a breach of the pledge they made security agencies have decided to harass and intimidate Governor Wike who has not done any wrong.

“Rivers People Warn that we Shall hold the IGP responsible for anything that happens to our Governor,” Desmond warned.

