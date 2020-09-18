Richard Elesho/Benin city

The INEC National Commissioner for voters education, Mr Festus Okoye, on Friday emphasised that the electoral commission will strictly observe COVID-19 protocols in the conduct of Saturday’s Edo governorship election.

He gave the assurance on a Channels Television programme monitored in Benin on Friday evening.

As part of the protocoals, Okoye said all voters must use face masks before they will be allowed into the polling unit for voting.





He also emphasised that those with only face shields without face masks will not be allowed to come into the voting area.

Okoye further explained that as voters arrive at the polling units wearing face masks, they will be subjected to temperature check with infrared thermometer.

He said further that two layers of queues (outer and inner) will be maintained to enhance compliance with socio- distancing rules.

Okoye said accreditation and voting will simultaneously start at 8.30 in the morning. He also assured that no eligible voter will be disenfranchised once they are on the queue by 2.00 pm.

He, however, warned that anyone who arrived after the 2 o’clock time will not be allowed to vote.

The INEC Commissioner noted that the commission remains mindful of the Coronavirus disease pandemic and is determined to guide against anything that can trigger more public health challenges