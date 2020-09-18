By Taiwo Okanlawon

Less than 24 hours to the gubernatorial election in Edo State, the incumbent Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, has urged his supporters to shun violence as his second term ambition is not worth spilling the blood of anyone.

The governor, who will be contesting under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he has prayed to God to let him lose the election “if it will cost the blood of anybody”.

Obaseki disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘My reelection not worth spilling of blood – Obaseki’ and signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Crusoe Osagie.





The governor, therefore, urged eligible voters to come out en masse to vote, without fear of intimidation or harassment.

“Election should not be one in which we shed blood because the election will always come. If you die in an election, you will not be there in the next one to vote. So, there is no need for violence.

“There is no need for any violence and if anybody decides to act in a violent manner just walk away because our lives are very precious. I have a covenant with God; if it will cost the blood of anybody for me to get into power, he should not let me have power,” the statement read in parts.