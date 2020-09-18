By Richard Elesho/ Benin-City

Less than 12 hours to the Edo State Governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has reiterated its commitment to observing all COVID-19 protocols during the polls.

The INEC National Commissioner of voters education, Mr Festus Okoye gave the assurance on a sensitisation programme monitored on Channels Television Friday night.

He emphasised that all voters must use face or nose masks before they were allowed into the polling unit for voting.





Okoye explained that as voters arrive the polling units wearing face masks, they would be subjected to temperature check with infrared thermometer.

He said further that two layers of queuing (outer and inner) would be maintained to enhance compliance with social distancing rules.

Okoye said accreditation and voting would simultaneously start at 8.30 in the morning.

He also assured that no eligible voter would be disenfranchised once they were on the queue by 2.00 pm.

He however warned that anyone who arrived after the 2.00pm would not be allowed to vote.

The INEC Commissioner noted that the commission remained mindful of the Coronavirus disease pandemic and is determined to guide against anything that can trigger more public health challenges