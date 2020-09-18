By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actor, producer and multiple award winning director, Kunle Afolayan took to social media to display pictures from a photo shoot with his daughter Eyiyemi who just clocked 15.

The 45 year old has 4 kids with his wife Tolu Afolayan, who hasn’t been seen with him for a while now, even in these pictures.

Known for some of Nigeria’s block buster movies, Afolayan announced that his baby girl requested for a photo shoot for her birthday ‘My Eyiyemi said all she wants is a photoshoot so…here we are.’





‘Omo mi Eyiyemi is 15 years today 🙏🏾🍻#daughter #child #pikin’ he captioned the pictures.

He had previously shared a post about Eyiyemi’s birthday before the post birthday pictures he released recently.

Kunle has movies like October 1, The Figurine, Mokalik, The CEO, Phone Swap, and currently Citation which features billionaire daughter Temi Otedola, first Bank chairman Ibukun Awosika and a host of others to his credit.