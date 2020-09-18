Kunle Afolayan & daughter Eyiyemi

By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actor, producer and multiple award winning director, Kunle Afolayan took to social media to display pictures from a photo shoot with his daughter Eyiyemi who just clocked 15.

The 45 year old has 4 kids with his wife Tolu Afolayan, who hasn’t been seen with him for a while now, even in these pictures.

Known for some of Nigeria’s block buster movies, Afolayan announced that his baby girl requested for a photo shoot for her birthday ‘My Eyiyemi said all she wants is a photoshoot so…here we are.’


View this post on Instagram

My Eyiyemi said all she wants is a photoshoot so…here we are🙏🏾 @pitsonmedia

A post shared by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo) on

‘Omo mi Eyiyemi is 15 years today 🙏🏾🍻#daughter #child #pikin’ he captioned the pictures.

He had previously shared a post about Eyiyemi’s birthday before the post birthday pictures he released recently.

View this post on Instagram

Omo mi Eyiyemi is 15 years today 🙏🏾🍻#daughter #child #pikin

A post shared by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo) on

Eyiyemi

Eyiyemi & grandma

Kunle has movies like October 1, The Figurine, Mokalik, The CEO, Phone Swap, and currently Citation which features billionaire daughter Temi Otedola, first Bank chairman Ibukun Awosika and a host of others to his credit.

READ ALSO  Temi Otedola to feature in Kunle Afolayan's ''Citation''