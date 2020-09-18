Okafor Ifiebor/ Rivers

Crack Detectives from the Rivers Police Command have arrested the Chairman of Gokana Local Government Chairman, Hon. Paul Vidag Kobani over alleged link with Honest Diigbara, aka Boboski, the late notorious leader of criminal gang which operated in the Ogoni communities of the State.

Boboski, who had N30 million ransom on his head was arrested by the Police over weekend.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen with the support of the local vigilance group had traced Boboski to a wake keep ceremony where he was arrested alongside with his second in command who was identified to be his immediate younger brother after a gun fight.





But died few hours after he was paraded before journalists from gunshot wounds.

It was learnt that the Gokana Local Government Chairman was also arrested in the early hours of Thursday from his residence after a prolonged, discreet investigation by undercover detectives of the Command who had been on the trail of late Boboski and his associates.

Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, also confirmed the arrest. He said crack detectives are investigating the Chairman to authenticate allegations of his alleged link to the notorious gang leader.

The Rivers State Government had on Thursday redeemed the N30 million bounty it placed on the head of Boboski for information that lead to his arrest.

Rivers Police Commissioner, Joseph Mukan, had while speaking on a live programme on Silverbird Television on Wednesday revealed that the Command had identified prominent Rivers citizens responsible for proliferation of cultism in the state and that they will be brought to book as nobody is above the law.

He also assured the state Government, while receiving the N30 million bounty placed on the head of Boboski on Thursday that other members of the notorious gang will be tracked down and arrested.