Bundesliga and European champions Bayern Munich have opened their season in style, thumping Schalke 04 8-0.

The team began raining goals against their opponents in the 4th minute with Serge Gnabry netting a hat trick.

He scored the first goal of the match after which Leon Goretzka added another in the 19th minute.

Robert Lewandowski scored the third goal from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after he was fouled by Ozan Kabak.





Gnabry completed his hat-trick with two goals inside the opening 15 minutes of the second half.

Then Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane making his debut following his July move from Manchester City and 17-year-old Jamal Musiala completed Schalke’s humiliation.