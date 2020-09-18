By Muaimin Olowoporoku

Former US president, Barack Obama, has announced the first half of his memoir “A Promise Land” would be published November 17, two weeks after the US elections.

The memoir covers Obama’s experiences when he was the president of the United States of America.

His thoughts during the global financial crisis and his take on Russian President, Vladimir Putin, features in the book.





Obama’s approval of a May 2011 raid in which Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan was also covered in the book.

Obama tweeted after completing the book that he is proud of the memoir and that there are no better feelings like finishing a book.

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody.”

The ex-president in a statement about the book wrote that he tried to give readers a sense of the personal journey that he and Michelle experienced in past years.

Obama hopes that the book is able to inspire young people across the country and around the globe play their part in making the world a better place.

The book would be released in 25 languages, Penguin Random House who will publish the book revealed.

It said a release date for the second volume has not yet been fixed.

