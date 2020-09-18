Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decided to stay in Arsenal over a move to Barcelona.

He said this was because Arsenal is an “incredible” football team and as big as Barcelona.

Aubameyang on Tuesday extended his contract with Arsenal by three years.

Before then, Barcelona, as well as Inter Milan, tried tempting him away from the North London club.





Aubameyang helped Arsenal win the FA Cup final last season and the Community Shield at the start of 2020/21 scoring in both games.

The striker also helped Arsenal in their opening match of the season scoring a goal against Fulham.