International lawyer Amal Clooney has quit as UK government envoy on media freedom, blasting Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘lamentable’ Brexit plans.

In a letter to British Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, Amal said Boris Johnson’s intention to bring in new legislation that would over-ride part of the Withdrawal Agreement he signed last year, would break international law.

She said it is lamentable for the UK to be speaking of its intention to violate an international treaty signed by the Prime Minister less than a year ago.

‘In these circumstances I have been dismayed to learn that the Government intends to pass legislation – the Internal Market Bill – which would, by the Government’s own admission, ”break international law” if enacted.





The 42 year-old Beirut-born barrister, is the latest individual to distance herself from the Boris Johnson Government

Read her letter: