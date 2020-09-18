The Defence Headquarters said the air component of Operation Thunder Strike on Thursday, bombed bandits’ meeting venue in Kwaimbana Forest area of Kaduna State, killing many bandits.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the air raid was conducted after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed the hideout, along with a building in the centre of the forest.

He said the Air Component dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location accordingly.





He said the attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target area, scoring accurate hits which resulted in the damage of the building as well as neutralisation of several bandits.