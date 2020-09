Popular Nigerian-American actor, model and singer-songwriter Rotimi officially drops the much anticipated video for his latest record entitled “In My Bed” featuring Wale.

He is known for his role as Andre Coleman on the movie series ‘Power’ and also as Darius Morrison on the Starz series Boss.

“In My Bed” is a track off his 2019 EP “The Beauty Of Becoming“. While the music video was directed by Ben Federman.