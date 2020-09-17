By Abankula, with agency report

It’s a done deal. Gareth Bale, along with team mate Sergio Reguilón will fly on the same private jet on Friday from Madrid to London to put finishing touches to joining Tottenham, from Real Madrid.

According to The Guardian of London, Bale will arrive on a one-year loan and continue to earn his basic £600,000-a-week wage, with Real paying a percentage of it.

The Wales winger will become the highest-paid player in the Premier League.





Reguilón, the 23-year-old left-back who excelled on loan for Sevilla during their Europa League-winning season last season, will join for £27.6m on a long-term contract.

Both players have already completed their medicals in Madrid in line with Covid-19 guidance, The Guardian reported.

The Reguilón deal will take Spurs’s net spend on fees during this window to a little over £50m – their other significant purchases have been Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£20m) and Matt Doherty (£14.7m).

But it is Bale who has truly fired the imagination of the club’s supporters, who are in need of a lift after the dire 1-0 home defeat by Everton on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The 31-year-old became a hero during his first spell at Spurs between 2007-13 and he is poised to return as a four-times Champions League winner.