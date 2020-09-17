By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Visitation Panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the crisis that led to the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has submitted its report to education minister, Adamu Adamu.

Adamu on Aug. 26 inaugurated the committee to look into the leadership crisis in the university.

After receiving the report on Thursday, Adamu said:” I am very happy to learn that the panel worked very hard within the two-weeks given to it in order to arrive at recommendations which I hope will assist the visitor in taking an informed decision to solve the lingering crisis.





“It is my hope that the panel directs all officials and all stakeholders who are supposed to contribute towards the resolution of the crisis in the course of his assignment in order to have a fair balance of issue at hand.

‘`The visitor of the university after due consideration of their report will take a decision on the matter as appropriate in order to resolve this and produce learning atmosphere in the university of Lagos and the university system as a whole,” he said.

He commended the panel for taking out time to look into the crisis while assuring that the decision would be subjected to close scrutiny and justice in all area.

Chairman of the panel, Prof. Tukur Sa’ad, said the panel was instituted based on calls from different section on the legality of the removal of the vice chancellor by the council headed by Prof. Wale Babalakin

“The panel looked into the crisis bedevilling the university and make appropriate recommendations to the government.

‘`Over the past one year, there has been considerable disquiet within the University of Lagos among management, council and some stakeholders.

“This emanated from allegations against management which led the council to set up a sub committee to review the expenditure of the University of Lagos since May 2017.

The report of the subcommittee of the council, he said, led to the removal of the vice chancellor of the University on Aug. 12, 2020.