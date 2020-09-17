U.S. President Donald Trump has once again been whining about Twitter, his most popular social media platform, where he has 86 million followers.

This time, he was not complaining about Twitter flagging his fake posts, but that topics about him that trend on Twitter, are usually issues that paint him bad.

He said he is studying the platform.

Twitter makes sure that Trending on Twitter is anything bad, Fake or not, about President Donald Trump. So obvious what they are doing. Being studied now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020





It is not clear what Trump will do to Twitter owners, the Jack Dorsey team, after completing the study.

Trump has been using the platform with great effect, breaking foreign and domestic policy moves, attacking people who attack him and even at times sacking his aides.

Of recent the platform read the riot act to him by beginning to flag his posts that are not factual and that injures sensibilities.

This has always infuriated Trump.

Though Trump has a large following on Twitter, his followers are far smaller to the followers of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

He has 122.6 million followers.