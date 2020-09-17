Nigerian media personality, actress, and popular vlogger Toke Makinwa, releases the latest episode of her YouTube video dubbed ‘Wackkk Pick up lines AKA – Raps.’

The radio girl and 35 year old author who doubles as the CEO of TM Luxury, a brand into fashion and beauty, stated that some individuals come with pick up lines that are dead on arrival.

In her words, she said:





The Vlog of the week is about those week as lines, lyrics that are so lame even you have to give it a rest. I’m more of a believer of actions than words, some of the lyrics we have fallen for are so weak, you have to chuckle. Watch, Laugh, Share with a lyricist (professional toaster) and pls share yours in the comment section. Ladies share the weak lines a guy has ever used to approach you, guys share those lines you’ve used that even make you laugh.