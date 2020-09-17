By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

As gamers eagerly await the release date and price Sony PlayStation 5 would cost them, the Japanese game maker has announced the release date and price of the PS5 console.

Sony confirmed the game would cost $499/ £449.99/€499.99, and $399.99/ £359.99/ €399.99 for the PS5 Digital Edition.

The firm confirmed the price in a tweet announcing that the launch schedule in the US, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea is November 12 and November 19 in the other part of the world.





Sony also announced that pre-order sales are available from Thursday at selected retail stores.

According to the firm, both PS5 console, (digital-only or disc-based) use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics and ray-tracing support, as well as the same ultra-high-speed SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading.