Nigerian musician Raoul John Njeng-Njeng aka Skales, comes through with a remix of his single entitled “Badman Love” featuring record producer Tekno.

The singer-songwriter, talking about the song disclosed: “Someone sent me a video of Tekno singing Badman Love. Apparently, he’s a huge fan of the song (it is possible that Tek loves the song more than me). So I asked for a remix and he agreed.”