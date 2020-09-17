Real Madrid on-loan defender at Sevilla, Sergio Reguilon, has agreed to join London club Tottenham.

The defender is having his medicals now in Spain.

The 23-year-old was named best Left-back defender in La Liga following his mouth-watering performance for Sevilla.

Reguilon was also pivotal to Sevilla’s winning the Europa League last season, scoring a goal in the process.





However, Reguilon despite his blistering performance remains surplus to requirement at Madrid who still have Brazil international Marcelo and France’s Ferland Mendy already on their squad.

Spurs could complete a double swoop on Madrid, signing Reguilon and his team-mate Gareth Bale.

Bale also arrived at the club’s training ground on Thursday morning with a deal close to being agreed.