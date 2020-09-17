By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress and former model Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s daughter Princess, is officially a Masters Degree holder, the first in the family.

The 42 year old curvy movie star got married in 1996, to hubby captain Matthew Ekeinde and they have four children Princess, M.J, Meraiah and Michael together.

Omotola came into lime light after accompanying a friend to a movie audition. She got her debut lead role in the movie, Venom of Justice, in 1995, directed by Reginald Ebere, which set the stage for her career in the Nollywood film industry.





The award winning actor also got a major role in the film Mortal Inheritance in the same year, where she played a sickle-cell patient who fought for her life despite the odds of survival.

In an Instagram post, she penned the caption:

Reunited !!!

And Our First Masters Degree

Holder in the Fam is Back !

@tolar_ek

#Bsc in #tourismandhospitalitymanagement

#Masters in #internationaltourismmanagement

😁🎈🎈🎈

She has featured in different films including Games Women Play, Blood Sisters, All My Life, Last Wedding, My Story, The Woman in Me among others.

In January 2019, Princess graduated from the Eastern Mediterranean University in Cyprus, where she studied tourism and hospitality management.

The proud graduate has now added a Masters degree to herself in international tourism management.