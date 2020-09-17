By Jennifer Okundia
Nigerian actress and former model Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s daughter Princess, is officially a Masters Degree holder, the first in the family.
The 42 year old curvy movie star got married in 1996, to hubby captain Matthew Ekeinde and they have four children Princess, M.J, Meraiah and Michael together.
Omotola came into lime light after accompanying a friend to a movie audition. She got her debut lead role in the movie, Venom of Justice, in 1995, directed by Reginald Ebere, which set the stage for her career in the Nollywood film industry.
The award winning actor also got a major role in the film Mortal Inheritance in the same year, where she played a sickle-cell patient who fought for her life despite the odds of survival.
In an Instagram post, she penned the caption:
Reunited !!!
And Our First Masters Degree
Holder in the Fam is Back !
@tolar_ek
#Bsc in #tourismandhospitalitymanagement
#Masters in #internationaltourismmanagement
😁🎈🎈🎈
She has featured in different films including Games Women Play, Blood Sisters, All My Life, Last Wedding, My Story, The Woman in Me among others.
In January 2019, Princess graduated from the Eastern Mediterranean University in Cyprus, where she studied tourism and hospitality management.
Today I want to thank God for this grace and favor in my life, it was not easy,the journey was quit tough but I have successfully reached the end of my studies in Eastern Mediterranean University.This day felt so long but it finally came, i want to also thank my family and friends for all their love and support am truly grateful, Don’t give up there would be huddles on the way, keep moving on and work hard and you would make it, I stand as a proud graduate 🎓 of tourism and hospitality management, yes I made it. Thank you Jesus.
The proud graduate has now added a Masters degree to herself in international tourism management.
