Okafor Ofiebor/Rivers

The Rivers chapter of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has vowed ensure a total shutdown of activities at the 23 council areas of the state over the lingering salary dispute at Ahoada West Local Government Area.

At least, 120 staff of Ahoada West Local Government Area have repeatedly accused the council chairman, Hope Ikiriko of refusal to pay them salaries for 13 months.

During a protest a month ago, the affected Council workers alleged the chairman refused to pay them because they are not indigenes of the LGA, an accusation the council boss has also consistently refuted.





Ikiriko has also denied owing any staff of Ahoada West salaries arrears.

But the Rivers Chairman of NULGE, Comrade Clifford Paul, on Wednesday said Local Government employees in the state will in solidarity with the protesting workers ground activities across the state till their demands are met.

He also released a list of LGA staff assigned to Ahoada West who, according to him, have not been paid for 13 months.