Axed Barcelona coach, Quique Setien has confirmed he will suing the club after only being legally informed about his sack on Wednesday.

Apparently, the Spanish giants just formalized Setien’s sack this week. However, Barcelona announced the sack of the Spaniard over a month ago.

Setien who released a statement to this effect wrote that Barcelona’s President Josep Maria Bartomeu never informed him about the terms of his sack, with no settlement mentioned.





The ex-Barcelona gaffer also confirmed in the statement that he was only informed by the club of his contractually update on Wednesday, while his coaching staff – who added their names to the official letter – were told they would be “relocated” in the club.

Quique Setien was sacked after Barcelona’s tragic 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA champions league.

However, it has now emerged that Barcelona only relieved him of his duties of coaching the team rather than sacking him from the club, meaning that his contract had been ongoing until this week.