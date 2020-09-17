By Okafor Ifiebor

Power supply has been restored to the host Communities of the Afam Power Plant in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) after about a week of protests by the residents

Reports from the communities indicated that PHED on Wednesday succumbed to the demand of the people of Ndoki and other host communities who had laid siege at the entrance to the power plant since last week demanding for restoration of power supply to their area.

Our correspondent gathered that power was restored to the communities after a meeting between officials of PHED, the multi national companies operating in the area, youth groups, Community Development Committee, CDC, and opinion leaders from the area.

Recall that youths and women from communities in Oyigbo have been protesting against what they termed “the neglect of the century” as they accused the management of PHED and Afam Power Plant of “cutting them off from the national grid and kept in perpetual darkness for no cogent reason by PHED.”

It was, however, gathered that following their victory, communities in Oyigbo are strategizing to start another agitation against the deplorable state of roads in their area which is host to numerous multinationals and federal government agencies.

When our Correspondent contacted John Onyi, Head of Corporate Affairs, PHED, he promised to revert back to me when he gets details of the development.