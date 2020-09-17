By Taiwo Okanlawon and Ayodele Efunla

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Edo State has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to all eighteen (18) Local Government Areas in the state.

The people of Edo State will elect their new governor on Saturday, September, 19 to paddle the affairs of the state for the next four years.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had earlier disclosed that result sheets and ballot papers for the poll had been modified to ensure transparency.





The sensitive materials which arrived at the Central Bank of Nigeria office in Benin on Wednesday are being distributed today to all18 LGAs in the state, in the presence of party agents, election monitoring groups, and pressmen.

The INEC chairman, also reassured the Edo people that their votes would count, added that only the choice made by the people of Edo would determine the outcome of the election.

He explained that the commission would not take any action to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate.

Police Officers on electoral duty have also been charged to operate within the law and rules of engagement as any infractions on the laws/rules guiding election policing by any officer will be investigated and appropriate sanctions will be given.