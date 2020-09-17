Ijaws in Edo on Thursday in Benin endorsed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s, re-election bid ahead of the Sept. 19, gubernatorial election in the state.

The Ijaws under the aegis of Ijaw G5 declared their support for Obaseki’s second term bid when they paid a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House, Benin.

The Chairman of the group, Joel Aigbekumo, said that the Ijaw G5 is a formidable group put together by the five clans of Ijaw across the state: Olodiama, Egbema, Furupagha, Gharaun and Okomu – wished to support the re-election of Gov. Obaseki.

According to him, we have resolved to work for the actualisation of the re-election of Obaseki and Shaibu come Sept. 19, gubernatorial election.





`We have put in place various measures to actualise this laudable project, ranging from holding strategic meetings with stakeholders, spreading the message of your re-election to all the nooks and crannies of various local government areas.

“Let me use this opportunity to debunk the rumor that we have adopted the other candidate, who we are not even sure if he is qualified for the election,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Gov. Obaseki commended the group for endorsing him, saying that it meant a lot to him.

“This endorsement you people pronounced on me, you people don’t know the meaning yet, because I understand what you people are going through, but God has revealed it to me that you people will be part of those to benefit more in my second term.

“I will commence the construction of Ekehuan road as soon as the dry season starts. If the road is not motorable, you people won’t have access to the major city.

“I will start with the construction of that road; I need your support to construct the Benin Riverport, when we finish the construction of that port it will help to eradicate poverty.

“It will provide more job opportunities for our people; this endorsement means we are going to work together to develop our state.

“I must build that port and construct the Ekehuan road before the end of the second term, I must bring electricity, I must build schools; all of these developments will help solve the crisis in the area.

“This endorsement is of the good life, it’s endorsement of development, its endorsement for peace, its endorsement for growth, and I want to promise you all that I won’t disappoint in all my promises,’’ he said.