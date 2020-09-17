Nollywood is in mourning again with the death of veteran actress, Louisa Nwobodo. She was 78 years old.

Louisa died after collapsing on Sunday in her car at St. Mulumbas Catholic Church, New Haven, Enugu.

Although she was rushed to the hospital, she was confirmed dead by physicians.

Her remains have been deposited at the morgue pending the conclusion of her burial arrangement.





Louisa Nwobodo had featured in many Nigerian epic movies like Johnbull and RoseKate.

She also starred in Indemnity (2006), Never Say Goodbye (2003) and Made in Cambridge (2006).