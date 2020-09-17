By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Munir Nwoko, son of celebrity mom and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels on Thursday, rocked the same outfit with his mom.

The 19-year-old actress who recently had a son for her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko posted a couple of pictures on her IG today.

In the photos, mother and son are seen rocking same leather jackets and jeans.





Meanwhile, Regina captioned the fashion-inspired photo with the caption; ”Twinning with my son already”.

See more photos below