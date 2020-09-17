Regina Daniels and her son, Munir, rock matching leather jackets

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Munir Nwoko, son of celebrity mom and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels on Thursday, rocked the same outfit with his mom.

The 19-year-old actress who recently had a son for her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko posted a couple of pictures on her IG today.

In the photos, mother and son are seen rocking same leather jackets and jeans.


Meanwhile, Regina captioned the fashion-inspired photo with the caption; ”Twinning with my son already”.

See more photos below

READ ALSO  Actress Lala Akindoju blasts AGN for visiting Regina Daniels